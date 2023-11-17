House Ethics Committee chair files resolution to expel Rep. Santos from Congress

Ranking Member of the House Ethics Committee, Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., discusses the new 56-page ethics report which found that Rep. Santos 'blatantly stole from his campaign' and '[k]nowingly took part in a complex web of unlawful activity'. Rep. Wild also says the House Ethics Committee Chairman Michael Guest, R-Miss., filed a resolution Friday morning to expel Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., from Congress.Nov. 17, 2023