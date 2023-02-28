IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    House Dems push to restore GI Bill to help benefit families of Black WWII vets

Morning Joe

House Dems push to restore GI Bill to help benefit families of Black WWII vets

06:49

Reps. Jim Clyburn, D-SC, and Seth Moulton, D-Mass., join Morning Joe to discuss re-introducing the GI Bill Restoration Act, which would help benefit the families of Black WWII veterans.Feb. 28, 2023

