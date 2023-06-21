IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 85 percent of non-GOP voters say Trump should end his campaign

    07:51
    House Democrats demand answers from committee on George Santos

    08:20
    ‘March to the Majority’ looks at GOP revolution of 1994

    10:44

  • Underwater noises heard in search for submersible

    03:57

  • Trump shows cluelessness on policy when talking about drug crimes proposal

    04:52

  • All smoke, no fire and a lot of McCarthyism as Republicans vow to keep investigating Hunter Biden

    12:46

  • Why the GOP is targeting researchers who study disinformation

    04:33

  • Cynthia Nixon: We know these characters so well; we know each other so well

    05:36

  • Peter Wehner: Evangelical support for Trump raises questions about the movement

    11:42

  • Women over 50 battling for gun safety in the U.S.

    05:10

  • Record high number of people have fled their homes for safety, says refugee organization

    05:02

  • House member introduces new bipartisan legislation on regulating AI

    05:37

  • Hunter Biden expected to plead guilty to tax-related misdemeanor crimes as part of a plea agreement

    04:50

  • Joe: Contrary to what he says, economy wasn't the best it ever was under Trump

    05:15

  • Barbara McQuade: Trump essentially admitted to obstruction of justice in interview

    06:18

  • Fox News analyst calls Trump defense 'incoherent'

    02:50

  • ‘This interview did not go well for him’: Trump defends keeping documents

    05:12

  • Americans are upbeat about the economy, polling shows

    04:43

  • Special Olympics World Games kick off in Berlin

    04:06

  • Biden WH works hard to publicly avoid talking Trump

    03:42

Morning Joe

House Democrats demand answers from committee on George Santos

08:20

Reps. Dan Goldman, D-NY, and Greg Landsman, D-Ohio, have introduced a resolution requiring the House Ethics Committee to reveal if Rep. Santos has provided the committee the names of those who posted his bond. Reps Goldman and Landsman join Morning Joe to discuss.June 21, 2023

