    House committee gets access to Trump's tax returns

Morning Joe

House committee gets access to Trump's tax returns

01:53

A Democratic-led House committee now has access to six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns after a multiyear court fight.Dec. 1, 2022

    House committee gets access to Trump's tax returns

