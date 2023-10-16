IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Richard Engel: People in Gaza have been told to leave by any means possible

    04:04

  • 'Kill as many people as possible, seize hostages': Hamas intentionally targeted Israeli elementary schools

    02:39

  • IDF prepare for possible escalation: 'Hamas chose to go to war with us, we will win'

    05:59
    Hostage count now up to 199, Israel confirms

    05:31
    Rafah border crossing remains closed, creating 'considerable confusion'

    06:09

  • David French: What it would mean to treat Hamas like ISIS

    04:51

  • 'We're terrified,' but not paralyzed, says rabbi after attacks in Israel

    09:52

  • Sen. Booker: We must stand with Israel and Ukraine unequivocally

    11:10

  • 'You don't remove a Speaker midterm without cause'

    08:41

  • Israel urges one million civilians to leave northern Gaza; UN pleads with Israel to back down

    03:11

  • Biden says U.S. will do 'everything in our power' to get hostages home

    00:43

  • Israel drops leaflets urging residents to leave northern Gaza

    00:23

  • Richard Haass: Despite Hamas' evil, I think there will be hostage exchanges

    01:57

  • John Kirby: 'A tall order' to get a million civilians to leave northern Gaza

    04:18

  • Today we celebrate Mike Barnicle's birthday!

    06:12

  • Joe: House Republican leadership chaos ‘is inexplicable’

    10:19

  • 'These were pro-Hamas letters...Let's be exact': Joe reacts to framing of Harvard student letter

    07:21

  • Inside the case against white supremacy rally organizers in Charlottesville

    09:10

  • Liz Cheney asks: Will the GOP really nominate this dangerous man?

    07:56

  • 'Beyond distressing': Head of Jewish campus organization reacts to statement from Harvard students

    09:40

Hostage count now up to 199, Israel confirms

05:31

As the Israel-Hamas war enters its second week, NSC Comms. Coordinator John Kirby joins Morning Joe to discuss the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and ongoing talks with Egypt to open their borders. Oct. 16, 2023

