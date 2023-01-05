IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Hockey Hall of Famer recounts having cardiac arrest during playoff game

05:33

During a Stanley Cup playoff game in 1998, Hockey Hall of Famer Chris Pronger suffered a cardiac arrest similar to Damar Hamlin when a hockey puck struck him in the chest. Pronger joins Morning Joe to discuss the moment and how he recovered.Jan. 5, 2023

