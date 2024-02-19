IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Historians rank Biden as the 14th-best president...Trump is ranked last
Feb. 19, 202403:04

Historians rank Biden as the 14th-best president...Trump is ranked last

03:04

President Biden is ranked as the 14th-best U.S. president, according to a new poll of historians. Former President Trump is ranked as the last. The New York Times' Peter Baker joins Morning Joe to discuss.Feb. 19, 2024

