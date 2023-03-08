IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Such a serious breach by Rep. McCarthy to release security footage

  • Billie Jean King's advice to women: Follow the money

  • Olena Zelenska: First women can continue to change the world

    Hillary Clinton: We have a lot of work to do and we can't take progress for granted

    58 percent of New Hampshire GOP voters back Trump for primary

  • Effort in Washington to curb excessive credit card late fees

  • 'Everything is backwards': Three GOP states pull out of program protecting against voter fraud

  • The most (and least) gender equal nations

  • Provocative but silly: 'History of the World, Part II' arrives on Hulu

  • 'It was a difficult decision': Larry Hogan on why he't not running in 2024

  • Transportation Secretary: Norfolk Southern safety steps positive but there needs to be more

  • Congress pushes ahead to restrict apps that could pose security risks

  • 'This is a global conversation': Symone Sanders-Townsend previews her 30/50 panels

  • Joe: Politics is a game of addition and Trump is still in the business of subtracting

  • 'Not tracking that': WH press secretary reacts to Marianne Williamson

  • 'Move on': Karl Rove responds to Trump's CPAC criticisms

  • Mika Brzezinski: 30/50 is taking mentoring to a whole new level

  • Why the U.S. is facing extremist violence it doesn't know how to stop

  • Nevada Democrats shake up leadership ahead of 2024

  • 'It's about speaking up for women': Democratic Whip on her role in Congress

Morning Joe

Hillary Clinton: We have a lot of work to do and we can't take progress for granted

On International Women's Day, Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton discusses her 1995 speech at the U.N. Fourth World Conference on Women and the current status of women's rights around the world.March 8, 2023

