Hillary Clinton slams Fox News attacks, hints at potential defamation lawsuit

Hillary Clinton provided the keynote address at the at New York State Democratic convention, ripping into Trump, GOP and Fox News in a fiery speech. "We can't get distracted, whether it's by the new culture war nonsense or some right-wing lie on Fox or Facebook," Clinton said. "They've been coming after me again lately, in case you might have noticed. It's funny, the more trouble Trump gets into, the wilder the charges and conspiracy theories about me seem to get." She also hinted at a potential defamation lawsuit against Fox News. "Fox leads the charge with accusations against me, counting on their audience to fall for it again," she added. "And as an aside, they're getting awfully close to actual malice in their attacks."Feb. 18, 2022