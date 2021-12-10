IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.K. court: Julian Assange can be extradited to the U.S. 

    06:43

  • Hillary Clinton sits down for in-depth Sunday TODAY interview

    11:31

  • The Atlantic tackles the fake child-trafficking epidemic

    09:11

  • Ohio House member on reaching across the aisle

    06:34

  • Rev. Sharpton: You can have police reform and fight against gun violence at the same time

    11:51

  • Rep. Jeffries: Dems are focused jobs, crushing Covid, economy

    10:42

  • An estimated 4.2 million people quit their jobs in October

    04:15

  • GOP-aligned group finds no evidence of voter fraud in Wisconsin

    07:42

  • Americans concerned over Covid, bills, inflation, new polling shows

    07:11

  • Biden heads to Kansas City to promote infrastructure

    03:29

  • Sen. Warner: We need to keep the pressure on Russia, make sure NATO is there with us

    07:04

  • David Brooks: Conservatism was about humility and moral formation

    09:35

  • Alexander Vindman: Meeting with Putin 'occurred about as good as it needed to'

    09:43

  • Instagram CEO to testify before Congress on safety of teen users

    07:49

  • Young Democrats are more likely to despise the other party, according to polling

    07:05

  • 'We do have a rule of law here': Why Justice Dept. should act if Meadows ignores subpoena

    11:32

  • Biden, Putin set for call amid growing tensions over Ukraine

    05:49

  • Democrat from red state says party needs to boost its efforts in rural U.S.

    07:21

  • Former House member announces campaign to recapture his seat

    08:56

  • 'America was completely unified': 80 years since attack on Pearl Harbor

    10:53

Morning Joe

Hillary Clinton sits down for in-depth Sunday TODAY interview

11:31

Hillary Clinton joins Willie Geist for an in-depth interview set to air this week on Sunday TODAY, and the Morning Joe panel discusses Clinton's remarks on former President Trump, the Republican Party and the 2016 presidential election.Dec. 10, 2021

  • U.K. court: Julian Assange can be extradited to the U.S. 

    06:43

  • Hillary Clinton sits down for in-depth Sunday TODAY interview

    11:31

  • The Atlantic tackles the fake child-trafficking epidemic

    09:11

  • Ohio House member on reaching across the aisle

    06:34

  • Rev. Sharpton: You can have police reform and fight against gun violence at the same time

    11:51

  • Rep. Jeffries: Dems are focused jobs, crushing Covid, economy

    10:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All