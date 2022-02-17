Hillary Clinton responds to 'desperate' new Trump attack
In a Wednesday tweet, Hillary Clinton criticized former President Trump and Fox News for 'spinning up a fake scandal' over special counsel John Durham's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Feb. 17, 2022
