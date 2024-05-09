Hillary Clinton: Joe Biden is the only choice for women who value freedom

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and SUFFS' Shaina Taub join Morning Joe to discuss the significance of voting in the current political climate, emphasizing the importance of understanding history to address today's challenges regarding women's rights. Hillary Clinton weighs in on the 'two old candidates,' stressing that "One is yes, old and effective, has passed legislation that I think is going to put America on such a strong footing for the future... The other is old and dangerous. I mean, why is that a hard choice for people?"May 9, 2024