IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: It's not gun control; it's not gun safety; it's public safety

    10:34
  • Now Playing

    Highland Park suspect's past littered with red flags

    12:35
  • UP NEXT

    Joe: These are tragedies that are avoidable; Congress has to do something

    08:47

  • Donald Trump allies subpoenaed in Georgia

    06:48

  • Democrats call for more gun safety measures

    05:19

  • 'We are all grieving': Board members react to Highland Park shooting

    05:31

  • Highland Park mayor: Community in unbelievable grief and sadness

    05:07

  • Sen. Duckworth: We need to ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines

    05:52

  • Jan. 6 committee member releases audio of threats made to his office

    07:38

  • Biden urges unity in speech; Sen. Romney says U.S. is a country in denial

    03:44

  • Just seven percent of Americans have faith in Congress, polling shows

    05:09

  • Malcolm Gladwell: 'Bomber Mafia' looks at a great untold story from WWII

    10:43

  • 'I saw a sea of people running': Parade attendee describes chaos of shooting

    06:55

  • Sen. Durbin: What happened in Highland Park was the clash of two traditions

    06:18

  • 'You can manage your life': Afghan War veteran reflects on PTSD and politics

    10:02

  • Vindman Brothers call for a stronger U.S. response to refugee crises

    09:42

  • Highland Park shooting person of interest left online trail of violent imagery

    06:08

  • Two victims of Highland Park shooting identified

    04:43

  • Petro Poroshenko praises Biden, Congress, and says Ukraine needs more weapons

    05:40

  • Akron police release bodycam footage of Jayland Walker shooting

    07:34

Morning Joe

Highland Park suspect's past littered with red flags

12:35

The Morning Joe panel continues its discussion on the Highland Park July 4 shooting and the need for restrictions on assault-style weapons.July 6, 2022

  • Joe: It's not gun control; it's not gun safety; it's public safety

    10:34
  • Now Playing

    Highland Park suspect's past littered with red flags

    12:35
  • UP NEXT

    Joe: These are tragedies that are avoidable; Congress has to do something

    08:47

  • Donald Trump allies subpoenaed in Georgia

    06:48

  • Democrats call for more gun safety measures

    05:19

  • 'We are all grieving': Board members react to Highland Park shooting

    05:31

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All