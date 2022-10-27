IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Herschel Walker faces new abortion allegation

03:08

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker denied a new allegation from a woman Wednesday that Walker drove her to a clinic to have an abortion while they were engaged in a romantic relationship decades ago.Oct. 27, 2022

