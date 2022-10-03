Henry Louis Gates, Jr: From churches to Black Twitter, this is the story of the making of Black America

Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. joins Morning Joe to discuss his latest docuseries, "Making Black America: Through The Grapevine." This four-part series is a celebration of Black joy—from the early Mason Halls to sororities and fraternities, barbershops and beauty parlors to Black Twitter. "Making Black America" premiers on PBS tomorrow, October 4th, with new episodes premiering every Tuesday this month.Oct. 3, 2022