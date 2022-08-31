IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Heilemann: Trump is panicked and can see he's headed for an indictment

11:37

The Justice Department said Tuesday night that it had evidence classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate were "likely concealed and removed" before the FBI search to retrieve them. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Aug. 31, 2022

