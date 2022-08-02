IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    'In the hunt for al-Zawahiri, I lost friends; I helped bury them'

    08:58

  • 'Very good news to hear': Senator weighs in on death of al-Zawahiri 

    06:17

  • John Kirby: The message to Al Qaeda has been clearly sent

    06:03

  • Sen. Tester pushes back: 'There's no sneakin' around here' on vets bill

    04:57

  • Ukrainians step up counteroffensive to retake Kherson

    05:54

  • Supreme Court to hear case that could reshape elections

    06:26

  • Abortion vote in Kansas is the first post-Roe test

    03:58

  • Thin crowd size for golf tournament at Trump club

    07:00

  • Republican senator will vote no on adding Sweden and Finland to NATO

    02:45

  • Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended six games

    02:37

  • Jan. 6 rioter to be sentenced Monday after terror charge conviction

    04:58

  • Sen. Murphy questions why GOP colleagues changed vote on vets bill

    09:11

  • 'This investigator was offered evidence and turned it down': WaPo reporter

    05:48

  • Rev. Al: Bill Russell took his celebrity stature to the causes

    07:17

  • Dems wait for Senator Sinema's decision on spending deal

    04:47

  • First ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves Odesa

    00:42

  • Trump's shadow looms over midterm primaries

    09:25

  • Biden officials are tracking potential 2024 Democratic challengers

    05:09

  • Sam Stein: There is 'emotional commitment' to climate, tax deal

    10:24

  • AG Garland intent on avoiding errors in DOJ Jan. 6 investigation: NYT

    10:20

Morning Joe

Heat could complicate recovery efforts, says Kentucky governor

07:10

Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky., discusses the impact recent flooding has had on parts of the state, recovery efforts due to the flooding, coming heat that could impact recovery, power outages and the death toll due to flooding.Aug. 2, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    'In the hunt for al-Zawahiri, I lost friends; I helped bury them'

    08:58

  • 'Very good news to hear': Senator weighs in on death of al-Zawahiri 

    06:17

  • John Kirby: The message to Al Qaeda has been clearly sent

    06:03

  • Sen. Tester pushes back: 'There's no sneakin' around here' on vets bill

    04:57

  • Ukrainians step up counteroffensive to retake Kherson

    05:54

  • Supreme Court to hear case that could reshape elections

    06:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All