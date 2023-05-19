IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Where does DeSantis' feud with Disney end?

    06:39

  • Los Angeles and more cities partner with White House on homelessness

    04:20

  • Opening day of G7 summit concludes with Ukraine leading the agenda

    03:06

  • Doris Kearns Goodwin: We've gone way backward in time with these book bans

    06:57
    ‘An effort to erase’ and marginalize certain stories: Head of writers group on suing Fla. school district

    09:44
    NC mayor says anxiety over new abortion ban 'very well justified'

    05:17

  • 'It's emotional for me': Claire McCaskill on Sen. Feinstein's health complications

    05:46

  • Will Leitch's new thriller inspired by Robert Altman and Paul Thomas Anderson

    07:55

  • Can DeSantis' record in Florida play with a national Republican audience?

    06:01

  • Puerto Rico looks to strengthen its economy

    06:12

  • Padma Lakshmi hopes 'Taste the Nation' makes us curious about our fellow Americans

    08:25

  • Florida teacher under investigation for showing film explains why she showed movie in class

    03:48

  • Biden campaign team lays out 2024 campaign strategy

    04:06

  • 14th Amendment is an option Biden needs ready on debt, says senator

    05:40

  • Mayor Adams: Democrats need to get behind handling border crisis

    09:25

  • New York, NJ to unveil brand and logo as host city for FIFA World Cup

    05:53

  • Steve Rattner: Not much impact on deficit after tax cuts for the rich

    09:06

  • Joe: Trump, DeSantis lack the political touch, and that is why they go extreme on issues

    10:09

  • Biden leading Trump by seven points in new 2024 polling

    01:38

  • Kenny Smith on his new book 'Talk of Champions'

    08:35

Morning Joe

‘An effort to erase’ and marginalize certain stories: Head of writers group on suing Fla. school district

09:44

CEO of PEN America, Susan Nossel, joins Morning Joe to discuss filing suit against the Escambia County School District and the Escambia County School Board in Pensacola, Florida for removing books related to race and the LGBTQ community.May 19, 2023

