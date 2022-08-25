IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • If Cheney ran for president, it would hurt Biden more than Trump: poll

    07:42
    He drove Uber while campaigning for Congress in Florida, and he just won primary

    07:09
    Steve Rattner: Loan debt announcement raises questions of fairness

    07:07

  • 'I'm 46 and still have this over my head': Debt holders breathe sigh of relief

    06:57

  • Abortion trigger bans set to take effect today in more states

    03:36

  • 'People want to see the fight in us,' says Dem winner of NY House seat

    09:33

  • Parents most concerned about school safety, polling shows

    03:56

  • Judge orders Trump to clarify Mar-a-Lago search lawsuit

    04:12

  • Dr. Oz's team pushes too far in crudité battle against Fetterman

    03:44

  • Voters concerned about the state of our democracy, says Dem House candidate

    07:17

  • Rep. Maloney: I won by being a mainstream Democrat that gets things done

    09:33

  • Sen. Rubio put politics over people, says Dem running to unseat him

    08:34

  • Charlie Crist: I'm on the battlefield of love; DeSantis on the battlefield of hate

    06:29

  • Trump appears to concede in filing he unlawfully retained documents: report

    04:39

  • Kornacki: NY House election evidence Dem voters motivated after Roe decision

    07:54

  • Why Dems are divided over how much to campaign for democracy

    05:44

  • 'Electable' looks at why a woman has yet to break the glass ceiling into the White House

    09:23

  • Ignatius: Kash Patel keeps reappearing in Trump's campaign against 'deep state'

    05:04

  • Eugene Robinson: Herschel Walker would be a new low in the Senate

    05:09

  • Steve Rattner: The IRS has been choked for years

    07:46

He drove Uber while campaigning for Congress in Florida, and he just won primary

07:09

Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost won the state's 10th congressional district primary this week, and he joins Morning Joe to discuss his campaign and message. Frost also discusses driving Uber while campaigning as a means of supporting himself. If elected, he would be the first Generation-Z member of Congress.Aug. 25, 2022

