Haley to drop out of race, not expected to immediately endorse Trump
Morning Joe

Haley to drop out of race, not expected to immediately endorse Trump

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will drop out of the 2024 presidential race Wednesday after losing every state but one — Vermont — in Super Tuesday's primary contests, a source familiar with Haley’s plans confirmed to NBC News. Ali Vitali reports.March 6, 2024

    Haley to drop out of race, not expected to immediately endorse Trump

