Morning Joe

Hakeem Jeffries: GOP learned nothing from 'historic underperformance' in midterm elections

06:32

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) joins Morning Joe to share his reaction to the final hearing for the January 6 Select Committee and what stood out to him most.  House Democrats elected Rep. Hakeem Jeffries to assume the role of minority leader early next year, inheriting the position held for decades by Pelosi. Jeffries will make history as the first Black lawmaker to lead a political party’s caucus in either chamber.Dec. 20, 2022

