Hacker group Anonymous declares 'cyber war' on Putin's Russia
03:34
The online hacker group known as 'Anonymous' has declared that it is at 'cyber war' against Russia and the regime of President Vladimir Putin, targeting more than 1,500 Russian websites. U.S. officials confirmed they have seen evidence of the Anonymous hacks.March 4, 2022
