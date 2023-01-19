IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Gutting the House Ethics Office will weaken an already weak system, says former director

05:05

House Republicans have voted to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics, the independent board that investigates House lawmakers. Former OCE Director Walter Shaub joins Morning Joe to discuss.Jan. 19, 2023

