Morning Joe

Group works to help displaced Ukrainian children

07:15

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, approximately 16,000 Ukrainian civilians, including more than 1,000 children have been killed or seriously injured. The Ukraine Children's Action Project focuses on helping injured children in Ukraine, and founder, Dr. Irwin Redlener, and member John Cusack join Morning Joe to discuss.Dec. 19, 2022

