Greg Bluestein: Trump's statement that he was exonerated in election probe is a flat-out lie

Portions of the Fulton County, Georgia, special grand jury's report on whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies tried to interfere in the 2020 election results unlawfully were released on Thursday. "A majority of the grand jury believes that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it," said a section of the report. "The grand jury recommends that the District Attorney seek appropriate indictments for such crimes where the evidence is compelling." Former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg and Atlanta Journal-Constitution Political Reporter Greg Bluestein join the conversation.Feb. 17, 2023