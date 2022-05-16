IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Greek prime minister set to discuss U.S.-Greece relations, Ukraine war with Biden

Morning Joe

Greek prime minister set to discuss U.S.-Greece relations, Ukraine war with Biden

08:39

Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, is set to meet with President Biden on Monday to discuss the war in Ukraine, global energy prices and U.S.-Greece relations. P.M. Mitsotakis joins Morning Joe ahead of his meeting to discuss.May 16, 2022

