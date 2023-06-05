Grand jury in Trump classified documents case expected to meet this week

- Now Playing
Grand jury in Trump classified documents case expected to meet this week05:28
- UP NEXT
Charlie Sykes: There is illiberalism on the left; DeSantis represents it on the right06:38
After debt limit deal, Biden returns to 'previously scheduled programming'02:36
Republicans criticize Trump for congratulating Kim Jong Un03:17
F-16 jets pursue small plane in DC, cause sonic boom02:55
NASA administrator: The future of space is collaborative05:20
Washington making decisions that could prolong Ukraine war, says writer06:04
Alex Newell discusses the cathartic performances in 'Shucked'05:55
'We have a major crisis': Mayor calls for federal funding for mental health07:30
'Why not you?': Bestselling author offers her advice to dreamers07:33
Doris Kearns Goodwin: I think this is a moment to celebrate in Washington08:14
'A blowout number': U.S. employers added 339,000 jobs in May02:03
Marc Morial feels like he's 'just starting' after 20 years leading National Urban League08:52
'Winner': DeSantis responds to questions about pronouncing his last name01:55
Biden has once again defied expectations from haters and his own party: Joe07:33
DeSantis ramps up his attacks against Trump12:04
Steve Rattner: The White House deserves a victory lap on the debt deal09:14
'It's a joyous time': Stars of Broadway's '& Juliet' nominated for Tonys05:49
Chris Matthews: It was the right decision for Biden to put his weight into debt deal fight09:54
Chris Matthews: The two middles met on the debt ceiling05:53
- Now Playing
Grand jury in Trump classified documents case expected to meet this week05:28
- UP NEXT
Charlie Sykes: There is illiberalism on the left; DeSantis represents it on the right06:38
After debt limit deal, Biden returns to 'previously scheduled programming'02:36
Republicans criticize Trump for congratulating Kim Jong Un03:17
F-16 jets pursue small plane in DC, cause sonic boom02:55
NASA administrator: The future of space is collaborative05:20
Play All