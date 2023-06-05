IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Grand jury in Trump classified documents case expected to meet this week

    05:28
  • UP NEXT

    Charlie Sykes: There is illiberalism on the left; DeSantis represents it on the right

    06:38

  • After debt limit deal, Biden returns to 'previously scheduled programming'

    02:36

  • Republicans criticize Trump for congratulating Kim Jong Un

    03:17

  • F-16 jets pursue small plane in DC, cause sonic boom

    02:55

  • NASA administrator: The future of space is collaborative

    05:20

  • Washington making decisions that could prolong Ukraine war, says writer

    06:04

  • Alex Newell discusses the cathartic performances in 'Shucked'

    05:55

  • 'We have a major crisis': Mayor calls for federal funding for mental health

    07:30

  • 'Why not you?': Bestselling author offers her advice to dreamers

    07:33

  • Doris Kearns Goodwin: I think this is a moment to celebrate in Washington

    08:14

  • 'A blowout number': U.S. employers added 339,000 jobs in May

    02:03

  • Marc Morial feels like he's 'just starting' after 20 years leading National Urban League

    08:52

  • 'Winner': DeSantis responds to questions about pronouncing his last name

    01:55

  • Biden has once again defied expectations from haters and his own party: Joe

    07:33

  • DeSantis ramps up his attacks against Trump

    12:04

  • Steve Rattner: The White House deserves a victory lap on the debt deal

    09:14

  • 'It's a joyous time': Stars of Broadway's '& Juliet' nominated for Tonys

    05:49

  • Chris Matthews: It was the right decision for Biden to put his weight into debt deal fight

    09:54

  • Chris Matthews: The two middles met on the debt ceiling

    05:53

Morning Joe

Grand jury in Trump classified documents case expected to meet this week

05:28

The federal grand jury that has been hearing evidence in the Justice Department’s investigation of former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents is expected to meet again this week in Washington. The Morning Joe panel discusses.June 5, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Grand jury in Trump classified documents case expected to meet this week

    05:28
  • UP NEXT

    Charlie Sykes: There is illiberalism on the left; DeSantis represents it on the right

    06:38

  • After debt limit deal, Biden returns to 'previously scheduled programming'

    02:36

  • Republicans criticize Trump for congratulating Kim Jong Un

    03:17

  • F-16 jets pursue small plane in DC, cause sonic boom

    02:55

  • NASA administrator: The future of space is collaborative

    05:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All