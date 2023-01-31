IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Grand jury convened in Trump hush money probe

Morning Joe

Grand jury convened in Trump hush money probe

06:13

The Manhattan district attorney's office on Monday began presenting evidence to a grand jury about Donald Trump's role in paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. Federal criminal defense attorney Caroline Polisi discusses the significance of the grand jury and the penalties Trump could face if there is a conviction.Jan. 31, 2023

