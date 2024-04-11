Grammy and Oscar winner T Bone Burnett returns to spotlight with solo album

Biden leads Trump, majority say hush money charges are serious06:55
Joe: Trump campaign in meltdown mode after abortion statement07:21
Grammy and Oscar winner T Bone Burnett returns to spotlight with solo album08:00
'His life is at risk': Lawmaker calls for release of jailed Russia critic07:24
Women-owned businesses fuel the economy but still receive less funding than men07:40
Pulitzer-winning photographer quits foundation after it snubs Liz Cheney07:15
‘A disaster for women’: Arizona senator rips near-total abortion ban05:50
'What freedom will you lose next?' Biden ad slams Trump over abortion ban00:48
Mika: Women in Arizona now won't have access to some life-saving health care12:06
'Love, Your Mind' campaign promotes mental health awareness09:08
'Sally and Tom' is a love letter to America and to theater, says playwright03:50
Ari Melber: It's going to be harder to pick the jury for hush money trial06:22
House member stresses need for humanitarian aid, getting hostages home05:45
Undecided focus group voters have big concerns with Biden and Trump11:45
'It's insane...It's an affront to our freedom': Arizona AG slams abortion ban07:40
Joyce Vance: Trump looks increasingly desperate from hush money case going to trial01:35
Claire McCaskill: What is happening to the progress we made around freedom and equality?05:32
Rev. Al: Trump missed the runway and airport on decency and civil rights06:28
Allen Weisselberg, former Trump Org. executive, to be sentenced for perjury02:01
Kari Lake is now blasting the Arizona abortion law she once praised05:43
