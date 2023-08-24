IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Gov. Moore: GOP debate 'made me realize how thankful I am to have Biden'

08:52

Gov. Wes Moore joins Morning Joe to discuss Wednesday night's first GOP Primary debate, emphasizing the divide between the singular worldview presented and the concerns of people across Maryland. Moore highlights how the Republican candidates failed to address critical issues affecting his state, such as climate change impacts, education reform, and economic growth. Aug. 24, 2023

