IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Joe: Tragically, more of the same happened in the U.S. this weekend

    04:29

  • 'I am begging our leaders to step up': Judge urges passing of bill to protect judge privacy

    06:22

  • Joe: We'll see if Republicans will be responsible on reform, but I doubt it

    06:40

  • How China holds economic leverage over Hollywood

    06:22

  • Photojournalist captures how war in Ukraine impacts civilians

    04:03

  • 'We will not surrender': Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. on Russian invasion

    06:14

  • Margaret Atwood: We're seeing an uptick in liberal democracy again

    10:31

  • 'A lot of good news': WH economic adviser touts May jobs numbers

    03:45

  • U.S. economy adds 390,000 jobs in May

    02:40

  • Support for legal abortion now at its highest point ever, polling shows

    07:02

  • 'The other generations have failed us': MLK granddaughter stands up to gun violence

    08:06

  • 'I'm not giving up on that,' says House member on push for assault weapons ban

    06:42

  • Why Queen Elizabeth II is unlikely to appear at remaining Jubilee events

    01:50

  • House panel meeting Thursday on gun violence bills

    07:21

  • Biden admits he was unaware of formula crisis until well after it began

    05:56

  • WH 'doing all that we can' to tackle inflation, particularly at the pump: Biden economic adviser

    07:43

  • Katty Kay: A chance for British public to say 'Thank You' for 70 years of duty performed

    07:20

  • NATO Secretary General: Putin wanted less NATO, but now he's getting more NATO

    07:21

  • Queen Elizabeth II appears on Buckingham Palace balcony for Platinum Jubilee

    01:32

  • Queen Elizabeth gathers with family on Buckingham Palace balcony

    01:53

Morning Joe

'Authoritarian curious' DeSantis is vetoing bills because of tweets

10:15

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., vetoed $35 million in state funding for a new Tampa Bay Rays training facility reportedly due to the team tweeting awareness about gun violence, according to reports. Dave Aronberg and Marc Caputo join Morning Joe to discuss.June 6, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Joe: Tragically, more of the same happened in the U.S. this weekend

    04:29

  • 'I am begging our leaders to step up': Judge urges passing of bill to protect judge privacy

    06:22

  • Joe: We'll see if Republicans will be responsible on reform, but I doubt it

    06:40

  • How China holds economic leverage over Hollywood

    06:22

  • Photojournalist captures how war in Ukraine impacts civilians

    04:03

  • 'We will not surrender': Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. on Russian invasion

    06:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All