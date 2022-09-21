IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Gov. DeSantis is not solving a problem, it is not a solution: WH press secretary

Morning Joe

Gov. DeSantis is not solving a problem, it is not a solution: WH press secretary

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' migrant flights to Democratic states are not a solution to a problem on immigration. Jean-Pierre also weighs in on GOP efforts to ban reproductive rights, saying the party is 'taking us backwards'.Sept. 21, 2022

