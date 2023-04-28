Republicans voice concern over DeSantis' ongoing fight with Disney

While Gov. DeSantis is facing criticism from some Republicans who are concerned over his ongoing battle with Disney, the Governor himself thinks that the lawsuit has no merit and is politically motivated. According to him, the reason for Disney's filing in Tallahassee is to generate a District Court decision. DeSantis believes that Disney is just upset that they have to live by the same rules as everyone else and wants to control things without proper oversight. Axios's Mike Allen joins the conversation and weighs in on how this new lawsuit is affecting DeSantis' four-nation world tour.April 28, 2023