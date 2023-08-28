IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Gov. DeSantis booed at vigil for victims of racially-motivated shooting

02:41

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday was booed at a vigil for victims of a racially motivated shooting in Jacksonville.Aug. 28, 2023

