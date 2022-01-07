IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Economy gained just 199,000 jobs in December, far below expectations

Morning Joe

Gov. DeSantis admits up to a million Covid-19 tests expired

01:28

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's administration admitted that between 800,000 to a million Covid-19 tests stockpiled by the state had expired.Jan. 7, 2022

