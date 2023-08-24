IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Barr says federal cases 'legitimate', predicts conviction by next summer

  • 'It's a cop-out': Jen Psaki slams GOP candidates 'state should decide' stance on abortion 

  • Chris Christie: The other candidates were 'auditioning' for a VP role in Trump administration 

  • 'In Other Words, Leadership': Governor's pandemic letters inspire book

    Gov. Spencer Cox: 'We're tired of the toxic partisanship that's infected our country'

    Joe: Vivek sounded like 'a con man' insulting everybody on stage

  • Adm. Stavridis: Prigozhin plane crash 'was essentially a public execution'

  • Gov. Moore: GOP debate 'made me realize how thankful I am to have Biden'

  • Chris Christie: There's no reason to show mercy for Donald Trump

  • Joe: The GOP doesn't care about winning elections, only about owning the libs

  • Joe: 'We need a strong Republican party. This is not it.'

  • Conway: Trump's playing Russian roulette with the law

  • 80 years later: Eleanor Roosevelt's secret mission to the Pacific during WWII

  • U.S. life expectancy in decline: Working class hit hardest, expert says

  • Debate dynamics: Trump's absence shifts focus to GOP contenders

  • 'Woke-ism' becomes a 'ideological lighting rod' ahead of 2024 election 

  • Giuliani's 13-count case: Georgia surrender looms

  • 'Moneyball night': GOP candidates compete for campaign funds in first debate

  • The rise of AI: Women at higher risk of job displacement, study shows

  • 'The world's watching us': Global concerns rise over potential Trump return

Morning Joe

Gov. Spencer Cox: 'We're tired of the toxic partisanship that's infected our country'

Utah Governor Spencer Cox champions the 'disagree better' initiative to combat toxic partisanship plaguing the nation. Gov. Cox joins Morning Joe to emphasize the need to shift the political discourse towards respectful disagreement and attacking ideas rather than individuals. The conversation touches on his response to the trans athletes issue, where he chose compassion over discord, illustrating his belief in the importance of unity and care for fellow citizens, especially when opinions differ.Aug. 24, 2023

