Gov. Spencer Cox: 'We're tired of the toxic partisanship that's infected our country'

Utah Governor Spencer Cox champions the 'disagree better' initiative to combat toxic partisanship plaguing the nation. Gov. Cox joins Morning Joe to emphasize the need to shift the political discourse towards respectful disagreement and attacking ideas rather than individuals. The conversation touches on his response to the trans athletes issue, where he chose compassion over discord, illustrating his belief in the importance of unity and care for fellow citizens, especially when opinions differ.Aug. 24, 2023