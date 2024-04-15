IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
GOP governor tries to defend his flip-flop on Trump and insurrection
April 15, 202405:15

Gov. Chris Sununu, R-NH, criticized Donald Trump repeatedly in 2023, but on Sunday Sununu defended his flip-flopping on former President Trump and the January 6 Capitol attack.April 15, 2024

