GOP Twitter account says 'Not You' to Biden in President's Day tweet
The official Twitter account of the GOP honored President's Day with a Monday tweet, acknowledging past Republican presidents but also with a picture of a masked Joe Biden with the words 'Not You' next to his image.Feb. 22, 2022
Russia's Parliament votes to recognize independence of Ukraine separatist areas
