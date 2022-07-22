GOP's Ivy league elitists playing populist with 'deadly results'
03:48
Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski reflect on how the Jan. 6 committee exposed the hypocrisy of men like Donald Trump and Josh Hawley, two Ivy League populist, who act as "phony populists," sometimes with deadly results. July 22, 2022
