Morning Joe

GOP Rep. Kinzinger is endorsing Democrats in key midterm races

05:14

January 6 Committee member, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., joins Morning Joe to preview this week's hearing and to discuss why he's endorsing Democratic candidates in major governor, secretary of state races.Oct. 11, 2022

