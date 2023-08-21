DeSantis struggles to 'show voters some personality' amidst Trump's dominance

National Political Correspondent for Time Magazine, Molly Ball, joins Morning Joe to discuss her new piece, "Does This Ride Ever End? Inside The GOP Race," delving into the GOP race dynamics, highlighting the challenge that non-Trump candidates face in capturing voters' attention. Despite policy differences, the focus remains on personality, with Trump's established presence and emotional appeal overshadowing policy-oriented contenders like Ron DeSantis. As the field competes for attention, the battle between Trump's distinctive persona and other candidates' attempts to pivot towards policy takes center stage in this race.Aug. 21, 2023