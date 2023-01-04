IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Joe: You don't wing it when the whole world is watching

10:25

The House of Representatives adjourned until Wednesday without electing a speaker after Republicans failed to unite behind a candidate. Rep. Kevin McCarthy received support from a majority of Republicans in three rounds of votes but was still short of the 218 needed to win a simple majority of the 434 House members present. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 4, 2023

