GOP House member says he 'slept like a baby' after voting to oust McCarthy

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., tells 'The Circus' host Jen Palmieri that he 'slept like a baby' after voting to oust Kevin McCarthy from his Speakership. The Morning Joe panel, including Mark Leibovich and Eugene Daniels, discuss the current Republican chaos on the Hill.Oct. 5, 2023