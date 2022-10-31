IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

GOP House member faces questioning for tweet with shooting video and Pelosi hashtag

03:34

On Sunday, Republican House member Tom Emmer of Minnesota faced questioning during an appearance on 'Face the Nation' about a tweet featuring him firing a gun and a hashtag on firing Pelosi he sent out days before House Speaker Pelosi's husband was attacked in their home.Oct. 31, 2022

