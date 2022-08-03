IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: No doubt the message from Kansas reached Washington last night

    07:16
  • Now Playing

    GOP gubernatorial candidates 'too extreme' for Arizona, says Dem nominee

    04:19
  • UP NEXT

    Democratic congressional candidate calls for 'generational change' in party

    11:37

  • Kansans 'resoundingly rejected' an extreme position, says House member

    04:58

  • 'I just worked my tail off': Michigan Democrat beats fellow incumbent

    03:44

  • Biden sees it as 'sacred obligation' to take care of vets, says Veterans Affairs head

    05:19

  • Sen. Klobuchar: Democrats stood on the side of veterans

    11:43

  • Steve Kornacki: Kansas referendum brought out big number of voters

    07:19

  • Trump endorses 'Eric' in Missouri GOP Senate primary

    07:08

  • Energy Secretary addresses gas prices, accelerating move to clean energy

    06:06

  • GOP gubernatorial candidate continues to push election lies

    06:38

  • House member calls out GOP over 'political play' on veterans bill

    07:26

  • Heat could complicate recovery efforts, says Kentucky governor

    07:10

  • 'Very good news to hear': Senator weighs in on death of al-Zawahri

    06:17

  • John Kirby: The message to Al Qaeda has been clearly sent

    06:03

  • Sen. Tester pushes back: 'There's no sneakin' around here' on vets bill

    04:57

  • 'In the hunt for al-Zawahri, I lost friends; I helped bury them'

    08:58

  • Ukrainians step up counteroffensive to retake Kherson

    05:54

  • Supreme Court to hear case that could reshape elections

    06:26

  • Abortion vote in Kansas is the first post-Roe test

    03:58

Morning Joe

GOP gubernatorial candidates 'too extreme' for Arizona, says Dem nominee

04:19

Arizona Secretary of State and Democratic nominee for governor, Katie Hobbs, joins Morning Joe to discuss her win in the state's primary and says GOP gubernatorial candidates Kari Lake and Karrin Taylor Robson are too extreme for the state.Aug. 3, 2022

  • Joe: No doubt the message from Kansas reached Washington last night

    07:16
  • Now Playing

    GOP gubernatorial candidates 'too extreme' for Arizona, says Dem nominee

    04:19
  • UP NEXT

    Democratic congressional candidate calls for 'generational change' in party

    11:37

  • Kansans 'resoundingly rejected' an extreme position, says House member

    04:58

  • 'I just worked my tail off': Michigan Democrat beats fellow incumbent

    03:44

  • Biden sees it as 'sacred obligation' to take care of vets, says Veterans Affairs head

    05:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All