IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • I will never turn my back on the Constitution: Gen. Milley pushes back against Trump remarks

    05:11
  • Now Playing

    GOP congressman struggles to answer questions about Biden allegations

    08:24
  • UP NEXT

    Mike Pence made a sex joke during the debate, and it fell flat

    02:28

  • 'What a mess. What an embarrassment. What a disaster’

    07:36

  • Prison inmates train for marathon in the inspiring '26.2 to Life'

    05:38

  • James Patterson and Mike Lupica return with '12 Months to Live'

    05:12

  • Secy. Buttigieg calls out extreme Republicans over possible shutdown

    06:18

  • Cassidy Hutchinson: I didn't come forward to hurt anyone; I came forward to speak the truth

    05:33

  • Cassidy Hutchinson: I live with the guilt of being complicit in things leading up to Jan. 6

    07:24

  • Cassidy Hutchinson: I came to this moment because of Liz Cheney

    02:23

  • Cassidy Hutchinson: We need to make sure closest Trump gets to WH again is the federal courthouse

    00:32

  • Rep. Slotkin: UAW strike is about skilled trade workers and the middle class

    07:36

  • 'This is a 9-1-1 for democracy': Don't 'sleepwalk' into second Trump presidency, says writer

    13:17

  • 'Everyone thought they were joking': Take school shooting threats seriously, says PSA

    09:06

  • North Korea to expel U.S. soldier Travis King

    00:39

  • Sen. Menendez gets support from Republicans, set to appear in federal court

    04:41

  • 'A very serious few years ahead of him': Trump liable for fraud

    05:46

  • Author Carl Hiaasen releases new book, has some speaking events canceled

    08:08

  • How a shutdown could impact health care for veterans

    03:36

  • Trauma surgeon speaks to racism, violence and says book is 'roadmap to healing'

    09:25

Morning Joe

GOP congressman struggles to answer questions about Biden allegations

08:24

Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., Republican chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, appeared to grow frustrated Wednesday as he struggled to respond to a series of questions at a news conference related to the committee's investigation into President Joe Biden and allegations of influence peddling. NBC News' Capitol Hill correspondent Ryan Nobles discusses the moment.Sept. 28, 2023

  • I will never turn my back on the Constitution: Gen. Milley pushes back against Trump remarks

    05:11
  • Now Playing

    GOP congressman struggles to answer questions about Biden allegations

    08:24
  • UP NEXT

    Mike Pence made a sex joke during the debate, and it fell flat

    02:28

  • 'What a mess. What an embarrassment. What a disaster’

    07:36

  • Prison inmates train for marathon in the inspiring '26.2 to Life'

    05:38

  • James Patterson and Mike Lupica return with '12 Months to Live'

    05:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All