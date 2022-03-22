GOP colleagues made 'baseless' attacks against Judge Jackson: Sen. Coons
Foreign Relations Committee member, Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., joins Morning Joe on the second day of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to discuss Republicans' lines of attack on Judge Jackson and the latest in Ukraine.March 22, 2022
