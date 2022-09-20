IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Barbara McQuade: Why Trump's lawyers want to delay answer on declassification

    05:57
  • Now Playing

    GOP colleague mocked 'Orange Jesus' Trump on Jan. 6, says Rep. Cheney

    05:39
  • UP NEXT

    The world has to stay the course on Ukraine: NATO Secretary General

    07:01

  • Hurricane Fiona strengthens after hammering Puerto Rico

    03:09

  • Democratic candidate has 22-point lead over GOP challenger

    08:45

  • More work to do on COVID, but U.S. in a much better place, says surgeon general

    07:19

  • Trump drew 'great hand' from Judge Cannon, but it may not fly with special master

    02:28

  • Ed Luce: Nobody can replace Queen Elizabeth II; she was one-of-a-kind

    09:52

  • Joe: Queen Elizabeth was steadfast in defense of custom, consistency

    04:08

  • ‘I'm very proud to have served the Queen,' says ambassador

    05:03

  • 'Moving, breathtaking, humbling' to be this close to Westminster Abbey

    01:59

  • Katty Kay: You want pageantry? Turn to the British royal family. My goodness, they do it well.

    03:10

  • Royal Family releases final portrait of Queen Elizabeth II

    00:19

  • 'A moving service' that spoke to the Queen's life of service

    07:32

  • Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin leaves Westminster Abbey followed by royal procession

    03:32

  • Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin carried to Westminster Abbey on gun carriage

    03:38

  • We are reaching a breaking point as a country, says strategist

    08:41

  • Rolling Stone founder says Lennon cover is magazine's most iconic

    12:21

  • 'She changed the way America is for women': Reflecting on friendship with RBG

    07:25

  • Hillary Clinton calls working with Chelsea on 'Gutsy' an 'amazing adventure'

    06:26

Morning Joe

GOP colleague mocked 'Orange Jesus' Trump on Jan. 6, says Rep. Cheney

05:39

In a speech at the American Enterprise Institute conservative think tank, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., accused her fellow GOP colleagues for treating former President Trump like a 'king' and she recounted an anecdote involving a House GOP colleague who referred to Trump as 'the orange Jesus.'Sept. 20, 2022

  • Barbara McQuade: Why Trump's lawyers want to delay answer on declassification

    05:57
  • Now Playing

    GOP colleague mocked 'Orange Jesus' Trump on Jan. 6, says Rep. Cheney

    05:39
  • UP NEXT

    The world has to stay the course on Ukraine: NATO Secretary General

    07:01

  • Hurricane Fiona strengthens after hammering Puerto Rico

    03:09

  • Democratic candidate has 22-point lead over GOP challenger

    08:45

  • More work to do on COVID, but U.S. in a much better place, says surgeon general

    07:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All