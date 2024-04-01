IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
GOP blasts Biden for following WH tradition; Biden strategy to get under Trump's skin
April 1, 202412:21
    GOP blasts Biden for following WH tradition; Biden strategy to get under Trump's skin

Morning Joe

GOP blasts Biden for following WH tradition; Biden strategy to get under Trump's skin

12:21

Former President Trump and Republicans attacked President Biden for acknowledging International Transgender Day of Visibility, which happened to fall this year on Easter. Meanwhile, President Biden is increasingly focused on getting under Trump's skin. The Morning Joe panel discusses.April 1, 2024

    GOP blasts Biden for following WH tradition; Biden strategy to get under Trump's skin

