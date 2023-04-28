IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

President Macron: Global Citizen's 'Power Our Planet' aims to fill $16 billion climate funding gap

18:56

Joe Scarborough joins Morning Joe live from the Global Citizen NOW Summit stage in New York, to talk with French President Emmanuel Macron about his upcoming Global Citizen Summit in Paris to address the urgent issues facing humanity, and our planet: climate change and poverty. Macron says they will deliver concrete results and create a new consensus with emerging and poor countries to reshape and reinvent solidarity.April 28, 2023

